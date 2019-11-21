By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" has solemnly opened in Shirvanshah's Palace in Baku.

The art event is held in Baku every two years since 2003 and brings together art connoisseurs from all over the world.

Speaking at the event, the director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Galib Gasimov, noted that over 40 foreign artists from 17 countries received invitations to the biennale. About 30 national artists are taking part in the art project.

The strategic objectives of the biennale include the development of contemporary art, as well as the unification of innovations and trends in the field of contemporary art in foreign countries and Azerbaijan, in order to create interaction between artists.

The director of the Icherisheher Museum Center Amina Melikova and the curator of the biennale, Ph.D. in art history, Dilyara Vagabova, stressed the significance of the Biennale in the development of contemporary art.

Next, the visitors viewed the exhibition. The works of national and foreign artists aroused great interest in viewers.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in accordance with the "Cultural concept of Azerbaijan", aimed at the promotion and development of contemporary art.

The Biennale features paintings, graphic works, sculptures, installations, video art, photo works, as well as performances by artists from Azerbaijan, Germany and Georgia.

A series of exhibitions will be held in the Shirvanshah's Palace , Baku Museum Center, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Centre, "1969 Gallery"and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.

The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" will last until November 25.

