The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" will be held in Baku on November 20-25.

The event is being held in Baku every two years since 2003 and attracts art connoisseurs from all over the world to Azerbaijan.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in accordance with the "Cultural concept of Azerbaijan", aimed at the promotion and development of contemporary art.

More than 40 foreign and 30 national artists are expected to take part in the event.

The Biennale will feature paintings, graphic works, sculptures, installations, video art, photo works, as well as performances by artists from Azerbaijan, Germany and Georgia.

Within the framework of the Biennale, the film about the first Antarctic Biennale (2017), held under the patronage of UNESCO, will be presented to the viewers.

Moreover, the conference "Contemporary Art Today: Achievements, Problems, Prospects." will be held as part of the event.

A series of exhibitions will be held in the Shirvanshah's Palace , Baku Museum Center, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Centre, "1969 Gallery"and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.

