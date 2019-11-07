By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd season of Baku Fashion Expo, Azerbaijan's most fashionable project, will be held on November 15-17.

This season, all visitors have a chance not only to enjoy fashion exhibits from the country’s best designers, but also to see the backstage of the fashion world.

Baku Fashion Expo serves as a great fashion platform, full of all forms of self-expression: exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows and showrooms for designers.

In an interview with Trend Life, the owners of these brands - Aisel Huseynova (AFDA) and Sabina Zulalova (Non Stop Creative Agency) spoke about the collaboration and the project.

Speaking about the next season, Aysel Huseynova said that it promises to be memorable fashion event. In addition, special project with participation of local designers, Sabina Zulalova will be presented as part of the event.

In an interview with Trend Life, Sabina Zulalova said that her collaboration began with meeting Aysel. The two designers introduced to each other for the first time at Versace fashion show.

"Having met and talked later, the idea of ​​cooperation came up, which I am very happy about. This is the first project we are doing together, and I hope not the last. Three of my brands, two lines of designer clothes and one company for organizing events participate in this project. Therefore, I will act here not only as an independent designer, but also as a co-organizer," she said.

Within Baku Fashion Expo, Baku Business Center will exhibit photos of the talented photographer Panah Mehti. In his photographs, Panah captured the process of fashion creativity.

Aysel Huseynova said that the photo project aims to show the full spectrum of the multifaceted world of Azerbaijani designers, and to open the veil of secrecy over the creative process, which constantly remained in the shadows.

Touching upon the future plans of the Azerbaijan Fashion Designers Association, Aysel Huseynova stressed that the Association is not only a project uniting the country's most talented designers.

"Now I am working to ensure that it becomes a kind of "beacon" for free-floating fashion designers and professionals in this industry to enable them to realize their potential. The same goes for our independent brand Baku Fashion Expo," she said.

The fashion designer rests her hope on the project's new partner-Non Stop Creative Agency, headed by Sabina Zulalova.

Sabina Zulalova noted that Baku Fashion Expo project was created to support young and novice designers, a platform where they can present their creations, where they can make useful contacts and launch new projects.

Baku Fashion Expo is organized by the Azerbaijan Association of Fashion Designers twice a year with the support of Non Stop Creative Agency, Baku Business Center, Lenovo with the new model Yoga, YAR, Dastan, Phobia VR and Class A fashion school. The fashion project allows talented designers to express themselves in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz