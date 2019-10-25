By Laman Ismayilova

Polish pianist Krzysztof Kobyliński has demonstrated his breathtaking music at Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The concert was truly spectacular. Polish musician brilliantly synthesized various musical styles. His wonderful music has immense power to evoke a broad range of emotions.

Krzysztof Kobylinsky says that he performs only in the concert halls that have good piano and acoustics.

Over his music career, Krzysztof Kobyliński has composed several music albums based on jazz, ethno, neoclassical and electronic music, Trend Life reported.

Previously, Kobylinsky was a rock musician, IT specialist and mathematician. He also invested the money earned in the construction of the Culture Center in his native city of Gliwice.

He is also the creator and art director of one of the most significant music festivals in Poland - Palmjazz and Philharmonic.

Many great musicians took part in his projects or played his music, such as Brecker Randy, Ambrose Akinmusire, Ralph Alessi Quartet, Antymos Apostolis, Joey Calderazzo, Noam David, Bill Evans, Paolo Fresu, Richard Galiano, Renaud Garcia-Fons, Trilok Gurtu, Gary Husband, Bireli Lagrene, Roby Lakatos, Orlando LeFleming, among others.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

