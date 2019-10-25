By Laman Ismayilova

A seminar on protection of cultural heritage has been held at National Art Museum.

The project "Protection of cultural heritage from the possible consequences of military conflicts and other emergency situations" was presented as part of the seminar, Trend Life reported.

The project coordinator Araz Baghirli, Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov addressed the event.

The speakers stressed that the main goal of the project is strategic planning, carrying out preventive measures in emergency situations to protect cultural wealth, instructing the appropriate target audience to ensure safe evacuation, etc.

The project is implemented on the basis of a grant allocated to the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art within the framework of the UNESCO program for 2018-2019.

As part of the seminar, an information book titled "Guidelines for the Evacuation of Heritage and Museum Property Endangered" was presented in collaboration with the website of the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM) and UNESCO Foundation for the Protection of Egyptian Cultural Heritage.

