By Laman Ismayilova

The Natig Rhythm Group, famous for its wonderful folk music, will perform at Heydar Aliyev Center on November 10.

The music band invites music lovers to fascinating journey through Azerbaijani folk music. The Natig Rhythm Group will delight the audience with new performances.

Natig Shirinov is a world-famous Azerbaijani percussionist and leader of the Natig Rhythm Group. He is frequently recognized as the greatest nagara player to emerge from the Caucasus.

He has revolutionized nagara percussion technique by experimenting with measures and hand drumming styles. He is also notorious for being Azerbaijan's first rhythm composer. Natig Shirinov is recognized by many people as one of the greatest nagara players of our times. His numerous contributions to the Azerbaijanii music scene have gained him a place among a very selective group of artists known to have set new musical trends for the 21st century.

The Natig Rhythm Group members are Umid Shirinov, Hikmet Makhmudov, Elbey Iskanderov, Timur Dzhabrailov, Farid Vazirov as well as Maksad Azizov, Namig Shirinov, Bayram Uzeyirov, Anar Abbasov and Samir Aliyev.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

