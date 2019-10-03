By Laman Ismayilova

Washed by the waters of the Caspian Sea, the Absheron Peninsula has inspired a dynasty of famous Bulgarian artists.

Art works of talented artists Hristo Panev, Ivanechka Paneva, Gabriel Panev and Petya Panev were showcased at Ariz Aziz Art House in Baku, Trend Life reported.

Bulgarian artists created landscapes reflecting the beauty of Absheron and the Caspian for a week. As part of the project, the Bulgarian artist Hristo Panev held a master class for students of the State University of Culture and Arts.

The project "Absheron through the eyes of Bulgarian artists" was implemented on the initiative of the national artist of Azerbaijan, professor Arif Aziz and with the assistance of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

At the event, the project manager, dean of the faculty of arts of the State University of Culture and Arts, Ph.D. in art criticism Sevil Kqrimova informed the guests in detail about the art project.

In their remarks, Bulgarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolay Yankov, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Jeyran Makhmudova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art Chingiz Farzaliyev stressed the importance of the project in developing and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art between the two countries.

In turn, Hristo Panev donated one of his paintings to the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.

Arif Aziz, a national artist, professor of the State University of Culture and Arts, was awarded an honorary order of the European Society of Culture for his contribution to the development of world art.

