By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Emin Eminzade has been nominated for the prestigious Turkish Golden Butterfly Awards in the nomination "The brightest star of Azerbaijan."

As the performer noted, he is extremely happy that his old dream can come true, but for this, he needs the support of his compatriots.

The first round of voting runs from September 20 to October 5. The final one will take place in December 2019, Trend Life reported.

You can cast your vote for Emin Eminzade by registering on the project's website and then moving on to the 39th nomination.

In 2018, this prize was awarded to People's Artist of Azerbaijan Aygun Kyazimova.

Emin Eminzade is a laureate of the international competition "Golden Microphone" in Kazakhstan, Elia Catalano in Italy, Opus-2012 in Spain.

He was also lucky to perform in Baku on the same stage with the famous Italian artist Robertino Loretti. The Italian singer called him "Robertino of Azerbaijan".

The singer got a scholarship to study in the United States under the student exchange program, after which he went to Texas.

He then entered the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and became the first Azerbaijani studying at this educational institution. The name of the singer is inscribed in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's Young Talents

