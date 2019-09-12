By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will stage Adolphe Adam's "Giselle" ballet on September 28.

The ballet will be presented within the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival to be held on September 18-30.

The leading soloist of the ballet troupe of the theater, Honored Artist Nigar Ibragimova will perform the main part in the ballet. The leading soloist of the National Opera of Ukraine, laureate of international ballet competitions Stanislav Olshansky has been invited to play the role of Count Albert.

Honored Artist Elmira Suleymanova (Myrtle), Anar Mikayilov (Forester) and others will also perform on the stage. The ballet will be conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev, Chief Conductor of the Opera and Ballet Theater.

"Giselle" ballet is about a peasant girl Giselle, who dies of a broken heart after discovering her lover is betrothed to another. The Wilis, a group of supernatural women who dance men to death, summon Giselle from her grave. They target her lover for death, but Giselle's great love frees him from their grasp.

The romantic ballet in two acts was first performed in 1841. “Giselle” became hugely popular and was many times staged at in Europe and the U.S.

