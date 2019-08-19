By Laman Ismayilova

Muslim Magomayev's high artistry and heartfelt generosity conquered the hearts of his listeners. He was loved not only in Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union, but all over the world. Magomayev's incomparable work left an indelible mark on the hearts of people.

August 17 marked the 77th anniversary of the legendary Azerbaijani singer.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva took part in a memorial event dedicated to Muslim Magomayev, which was held in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that over the years, people more and more appreciate and understand the work of the great singer.

"He was a man of colossal kindness, a great man - kind, delicate and generous. And I don’t even want to say that he was, because he is. He is now with us," she said.

Muslim Magomayev’s wife, opera singer Tamara Sinyavskaya, chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers Union Firangiz Alizade, adviser and envoy of the Russian Embassy Sergei Stepanov, and film director Eldar Guliyev also attended the event among many other people who came to pay tribute to the great singer.

Firangiz Alizade spoke about Magomayev's life and creative path. She noted that the outstanding singer had an incredible voice that won the hearts of millions of people, and that his memory will live forever.

In turn, Tamara Sinyavskaya shared her memories about the outstanding singer, said that his death was an irreplaceable loss for everyone who appreciated the master’s work and knew him personally.

"I am very pleased that every year, on the birthday of Muslim, so many people come here to honor his memory. It is very important for me," she added.

Eldar Guliyev spoke about his friendship with Muslim Magomayev, calling him a great artist, who wrote his name in golden letters in the history of world music.

"I am very happy that I and Muslim were connected by many years of friendship, he was a wonderful person, a comprehensively developed personality. Music was the meaning of life for Muslim. His work will live forever. I am grateful to the fate that I lived in the same era with him," he said.

In turn, Sergei Stepanov noted that the legacy of Muslim Magomayev is immortal. He said that the outstanding singer reached tremendous heights, being an example for those who follow in his footsteps.

“Every year, a huge number of people come to the Alley of Honor on the birthday of Muslim Magomayev because they remember and appreciate him,” said Stepanov.

In conclusion, the event participants laid flowers at the monument to Muslim Magomayev.

Muslim Magomayev became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after a stellar performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocals skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s was not only beneficial for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

At age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theater performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures, but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.

