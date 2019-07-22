By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani films have found their honored place at the international film festivals.

Three works by local film director Jalaladdin Gasimov have achieved a great success at the Under the Stars International Film Festival in Italy, Azertag reported.

"Sholler's Archive" was named the Best Feature Film, while "Stalin's Dark Past" and "The First Success of Nobel Brothers" were selected as the Best Documentary Films.

The film "Sholler's Archive" is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the resettlement of German colonists in Azerbaijan and was screened on the special order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Sholler's Archive", based on real events, tells the story of a German colonist Sholler and his family, who migrated to Azerbaijan in the 1840s due to the difficult socio-economic situation in the German lands after Napoleonic Wars.

The film director got all the information about the Shollers from his father.

The shooting of the film took place in Ganja, Goygol, Tovuz and Baku. The cast includes Ajdar Zeynalov, Shirzad Pirallahi, Ramiz Valiyev and others.

Earlier, "Sholler's Archive" was awarded the prizes at Noord-Holland European Cinematography Awards. The film won in the nominations "Best Dramatic Film" and "Best Feature Film".

The film also grabbed five gold medals and received a certificate of excellence in filmmaking at Mediterranean Film Festival Cannes 2018 in France. In 2018, it was named the most awarded Azerbaijani feature film.

In February, 2019, "Sholler's Archive" won a prize at the third Rosarito Film Festival held in Mexico.

Under The Stars International Film Festival is an international event displaying Italian and international films. As part of the festival, film industry specialists watch films and videos, make notes and give scores.

