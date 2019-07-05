By Laman Ismayilova

A street book exhibition entitled "Azerbaijan Folk Art" has opened at the National Library within the framework of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

The exhibition showcases books on the Azerbaijani folk art in Azerbaijani and foreign languages​​.

In his speech, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev stressed the importance of publishing such valuable books telling about masterpieces of folk art, Trend reported.

He also praised the publications issued in various languages ​​and the elegant design of such books as "Azerbaijani Carpets - Karabakh School" and "Azerbaijani Carpets - Iravan School".

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held in Baku from June 30 to July 10. During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List will be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The World Heritage Committee includes representatives of 21 states parties to the World Heritage Convention who meet annually. The Committee is in charge of implementing the Convention.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz