By Laman Ismayilova

Hungarian Kerekes Band has captivated the listeners with their magnificent performance within the 10th Silk Road International Music Festival in Shaki.

The concert of Kerekes Band left no one indifferent. The evening ended with the performance of "Sari Gelin" Azerbaijani national folk song together with ud player from Shaki Eldar Radjabov.

Founded in 1995, Kerekes Band successfully performs throughout Europe. The musicians define their style as ethno-funk. Their musical style is a synthesis of Hungarian folk music with jazz, rock, boogie, world fusion in electronic version.

The music of the Kerekes Band is an exciting, full of discoveries world in which the past is transformed into the present.

The musicians are inspired by the old Hungarian songs and epics about the betters, famous freedom fighters. They perfectly adapt them to modern sound.

The 10th Silk Road International Music Festival will last until July 3. Famous music bands and theater troupes, talented musicians from Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are taking part in the festival jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Composers Union, the Ministry of Culture and Shaki Executive Power.

For centuries, Shaki, which is located on the route of the ancient Silk Road, was an important center of art and commerce.

Shaki is a unique place set in a picturesque mountain area rich in green valleys, springs, purest rivers, waterfalls and mineral water springs, dense woods and alpine meadows.

Rightly called the architectural reserve of the country, Shaki has its own theater, a historical museum, caravanserais, mosques, minarets, bridges, the house-museum of the Azerbaijan writer and philosopher Mirza Fatali Akhundov, etc.

Shaki is also a major center of crafts and has many shops where one can buy jewels and engravings by local craftsmen. The city still has street names that indicate the ancient professions – Duluzchular (potters), Zargarlar (jewelers), Halvachilar (confectioners), etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz