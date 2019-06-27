By Laman Ismayilova

Poetry is a unique type of literature that reveals the inner world of a person. Like music, poetry inspires and teaches us to look at the world through the soul.

The power of poetry is undoubtedly connected with its artistic form, special organization of speech, imaginative thinking, melodiousness and sonorous poems - all this creates an amazing sense of originality, dynamics and depth.

A poetry evening has been held at Art Tower Gallery as part of Arts Council Azerbaijan literary club.

The project headed by poetess Irana Gasimova aims to present poetry to as many people as possible.

The first evening was dedicated to the Russian writer Alexander Pushkin, whose poems were recited not only by poets and artists, but by all who wished.

"The main task of poetry is to show and glorify the beauty and versatility of the world. And, of course, the main hero of poetry is man, and poetry is created by him," said Gasimova.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.

