By Laman Ismayilova

The finalists of Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan 2019 beauty contest have been determined.

The models visited Baku Marshals Club (BMC) of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, where they met with BMC head Chingiz Mehdiyev and senior marshal, fitness director of the project Sair Isgandarov.

The guests were shown video materials about the activities of the BMC, told about its history and future plans. Baku Marshals Club is the official partner of Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan 2019.

The project organizing committee includes the national director for Azerbaijan Agil Mamiyev, project director Parviz Azimzade, chief producer Sadig Jafarov, chief choreographer Mubariz Allahverdizade, fitness director Sair Iskandarov and TV presenter Madina Abdullayeva.

The jury includes national director Agil Mamiyev, singer Nura Suri, head of High Life Fashion Academy Mubariz Allahverdizade, winner of Best Model of Azerbaijan 2004 Ilgar Aliyev, specialist in aesthetic dentistry Rasima Akhnazarova, aesthetics consultant Aygun Ay Karimova, journalist Vugar Vugarli, designer Afag Ismayilzade, winners of the Miss & Mister Planet of the World 2016 and 2018 Yusif Jafarov and Emil Gasimov, and president of Kangarli company Jalal Kangarli.

The winners of Miss & Mister Planet Azerbaijan 2019 will take part in the international final of the Miss & Mister Planet of the World 2019 in Thailand this September.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz