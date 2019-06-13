By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers Union will hold a visiting plenum in Ganja on June 19-20.

The opening of the plenum will take place at Ganja State Philharmonic on June 19.

Music pieces by different generations of Azerbaijani composers such as U. Hajibeyli, F. Amirov, G. Huseynli, F. Alizade, S. Farajov, J. Allahverdiyev will sound at the event.

The opening of the plenum will be attended by the chamber orchestra, folk instruments orchestra and choir of Ganja State Philharmonic.

The second day of the festival will be held in Mahsati Ganjavi Cultural Center on June 20. The concert will feature chamber-instrumental and vocal compositions of Niyazi, F. Amirov, J. Abbasov, A. Mammadova and others.

The delegation of the Composers Union will be headed by the Secretary of the Union, Honored Art Worker, director of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House-Museum Sardar Farajov and Secretary of the Union, composer Aliya Mammadova.

The plenum will conclude with a round-table, which will discuss issues of the country's musical life, events related to the anniversary of the great poet Nasimi, prospects for collaboration with the Ganja branch of the Composers Union, which is headed by composer Mammad Jafarov.

This plenum is one of the many events to be held in connection with the 85th anniversary of the Union. The last of these events will be the large-scale Festival of Modern Azerbaijani Music scheduled for October this year.

Azerbaijan Composers Union was established with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union. The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers — Afrasiyab Badalbeyli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi.

The current chairman of the Union is People’s Artist Firangiz Alizade.

