By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man", a film by the Azerbaijani director Shamil Aliyev, has gained another success.

The movie won the prize "For Special Merits in Cinema" at Accolade Global Film Competition in the U.S., Trend Life reported.

The film also has reached the final at two international film festivals - Near Nazareth Festival (Israel) and Florence Film Awards (Italy), and was included in the European Screen Awards 2019 competition festival (Indonesia).

"The Steppe Man” was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

It was named "Best feature film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". The Steppe Man film received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the national prize "Humay".

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

Accolade Global Film Competition, established in 2003 is currently in its 16th year and is a top-tier prestigious global film competition that is unique in the industry. The festival gives talented directors, producers, actors and creative teams the positive exposure they deserve. It discovers and honors the achievements of filmmakers who produce high quality entertainment and new media.

Near Nazareth Festival serves to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of the world. Today filmmakers from 65 countries participate in the festival.

Florence Film Awards is a monthly international film festival. Its mission is to promote films and be another step up in the filmmakers' careers. Each month, its jury awards the best films through private screenings.

