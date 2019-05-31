By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera singers will gather at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater on June 2.

Viva Opera concert will bring together People's Artists of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, Samir Jafarov, Garina Karimova, Ali Askarov, honored artists Afag Abbasova, Inara Babayeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Farid Aliyev, Ilaha Efendiyeva, Ilham Nazarov, Farida Mammadova, Sabina Vahabzadeh, Tural Aghasiyev as well as Nina Makarova, Taleh Yahyayev and the theater's choir, Trend Life reported.

Along with works of Italian, French and Azerbaijani opera, the concert will feature the classical operetta and Italian songs.

The vocalists will perform with the orchestra of the Opera and Ballet Theater under the direction of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, the chief conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Eyyub Guliyev.

Viva Opera is a wonderful gift for opera lovers who will hear the masterpieces of world opera classics.

