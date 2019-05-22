By Laman Ismayilova

National singer Riad Abdul (RIAD) has won the bright victory at DISCOVERY 2019 International Pop Music Festival in Bulgaria.

The singer brilliantly performed the song "Words again" written on the words and music of Asaf Misha, Trend Life reported.

Riad Abdul is a young talented singer. He has participated at "The Voice of Azerbaijan" singing competition. Apart from music, Riad Abdul starred in the films "Two strangers", "Mother-in-law 2018".

His participation at the festival is supported by the ADDİM Association of Creative Youth.

The music festival was held at the Stoyan Bachvarov Dramatic Theatre on May 17.

Young pop singers from around the world took part in this festival.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz