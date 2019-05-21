By Laman Ismayilova

The final of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2019, the long-awaited beauty contest, will be held at the Opera Studio of the Baku Academy of Music on May 31.

In the final, 17 male and female models will compete for the crown, Trend Life reported.

The jury will include its chairman, the main organizer of the competition Anelia Ordukhanova, the executive director of the competition Amil Abbasov, the main coordinator, choreographer and director of the competition Ayla Mais, the coordinator and choreographer Hidayat Khalilov (Mister Super Model 2018), the winners of previous years and the jury members whose names will not be disclosed until the final evening.

Participants will be rated on a 10-point scale in 3 rounds. Fashion shows and after party will be also held as part of the event.

It should be noted that the Miss & Mister Azerbaijan competition has turned 21 this year. Tickets for the comptetition final may be purchased at all ticket offices in the city.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

