By Laman Ismayilova

The Organizing Committee of ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival will create a kids jury for the next festival to be held in Baku this October 18-20.

The winner of the "Best Short Animated Film for Children" competition will be defined by the jury consisting of 5 children.

The famous Azerbaijani animation director Elchin Hami Akhundov will select members for the kids jury.

Conditions to apply for kids jury competition are as follows: age limit: 7-13 years old; fluent knowledge of Azerbaijani, and it is also desirable that the child speaks English, because the festival is international, but this is not obligatory; the motivation letter of the applicant.

The letter should contain the following topics: brief information about the applicant at the beginning of the motivation letter; reason for interest in animation films; favorite animated film; favorite genre in animation; reason why the applicant wants to be in the kids jury; the criteria that he/she would adhere to as a jury; the applicant’s knowledge about the ANIMAFILM Festival.

It is also necessary to attach to the letter an essay on any animated film (Arial font, size 12, linear distance 1.15, within one page); the applicant’s color photo (size 3x4); the signed permission from the parents.

The applications should be sent to animafilm.biaf@gmail.com until June 10, 2019. Results will be announced on June 14.

The second edition of the ANIMAFILM Festival will see dozens of local and foreign animation films for children and adults.

The festival aims at bringing together local and foreign audiences and professionals. This year’s festival is the continuation of the First ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival (2018), an annual event to promote the development of animation in the country.

---

