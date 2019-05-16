By Laman Ismayilova

Famous national conductor Rauf Abdullayev has been awarded with the main humanitarian prize of the CIS - "Stars of the Commonwealth".

The award ceremony took place as part of the 14th Forum of CIS Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia held in Turkmenistan on May 15-17, Trend Life reported.

Rauf Abdullayev has been artistic director and chief conductor of the Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra for many years.

Hundreds of music lovers from France, Germany, the U.S., Russia, Great Britain, Turkey, Greece, Iraq, Egypt, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Mexico etc. are familiar with his outstanding performances.

Abdullayev graduated with honors from the Piano faculty of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Academy of Music and the faculty of Opera and Symphonic Conducting of the St. Petersburg State Conservatory. Following graduation, he was invited to work as a conductor to the Opera House in Baku, where he worked as the chief conductor from 1968 to 1984.

Since 1984, Rauf Abdullayev has been serving as the artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra.

Under his supervision, the orchestra has achieved a high level of performance evidenced by numerous successful tours abroad. Abdullayev's wide-ranging repertoire includes music of different epochs, styles and directions.

The conductor pays special attention to the performance of musical compositions by Azerbaijani composers. Many operas, ballets and symphonies by great national composers were performed under his supervision for the first time both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Abdullayev is also the founder and organizer of classical music festivals such as “Music of the 20th Century”, named after Gara Garayev.

The conductor was awarded state and many other honorary awards and titles during his active and untiring career. Also, during his service as the chief conductor of the Ankara Opera and Ballet Theatre from 1993 to 1997, Abdullayev was twice awarded the title of the Best Conductor of the Year of Turkey.

In 2017, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding Rauf Abdullayev with the Istiglal Order for his great achievements in the development and propaganda of the Azerbaijani musical culture.

"Stars of the Commonwealth" Prize was established in 2009 by the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States.

The prize is annually awarded to the representatives of the CIS countries for the most significant successes in the field of humanitarian activities, corresponding to the level of world achievements and contributing to the development of each of the CIS countries and the Commonwealth as a whole.

This year, the topic of the Forum of CIS Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia was "Common humanitarian space of the Commonwealth: dialogue in culture, science and education". About 200 delegates from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in the forum.

During the plenary sessions and in the specialized sections, scientists, educators and artists discussed various aspects of professional cooperation: new formats of cooperation in the field of education, continuity and innovation in working with youth, formation of intercultural dialogue, etc.

Eleven scientists and cultural figures were awarded for achievements in the field of art, science and education.

