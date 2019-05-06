By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Any journey is a mass of positive emotions, bright colors, it is the rest of the soul and release from the usual framework of life. That is what the talented artist Jasar Mammadov has beautifully presented in his exposition “Voyage” in the “1969” gallery.

Mammadov mentioned that it is impossible to measure the value of what travel gives a person, adding that huge benefit is hidden for every person traveling, Trend Life reported.

He noted that there are a lot of reasons to travel, such as a passion for new worlds, love for culture, a desire to escape from the grey days or the need for new acquaintances. The artist believes that there is a certain charm for each traveling person.

"It doesn’t matter whether you are going to look at the pyramids or get acquainted with a new culture, it doesn’t matter whether you want to run away or learn something, whether you are going to travel a month or a year, we all travel because we are looking for a change. We are looking for something new, changing daily activities or impressions, changes - this is what travel gives a person," Mammadov noted.

The artist pointed out that traveling allows you to see the world, to see something else, something changeable, disturbing, completely different and carrying adventures in itself.

"When everything is imprinted on the canvas, everything remains in reality, and not in memory," he stressed.

Using brush and paints, Mammadov conveys to people the warmth of his soul, revealing his inner world, spilling his thoughts and feelings onto the canvas, traveling impressions to different Azerbaijani regions, cities of Turkey, Spain, France, etc.

"Traveling helps to rest, relax, energize, increase motivation, refresh consciousness. I believe that traveling around the world has a very positive effect on the creative person, allowing him to always stay in good shape and receive the emotions necessary for creativity," Mammadov said.

The artist added that while traveling, he often makes sketches and drawings, on the basis of which he later paints.

"During traveling is difficult to work on a large scale, so I am collecting material and impressions that fill me with inspiration. The main principle that I adhere to in my work is that pictures should give people positive emotions; therefore, I never depict negative, because there is so much of it in the world. I see no reason to transfer it to the canvas," Mammadov concluded.

“Voyage” exposition guests enjoyed viewing the paintings and shared their impressions with each other.

Jasar Mammadov was born in the family of the famous artist Sakit Mammadov. His wife is a talented painter Ayan Aziz Mammadova, the daughter of the famous artist Arif Aziz.

The painter successfully participated in exhibitions abroad, his works were exhibited in many prestigious museums and world galleries.

