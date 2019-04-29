By Laman Ismayilova

The new nominees of Golden Kids Awards 2019 have been named.

The contest, honoring the International Children's Day, will bring together children aged between 5 and 16.

The project aims to disclose creativity and develop the abilities of the younger generation.

The event is organized by Azerbaijan Public Association of Volunteers, Trend Life reported.

Posters of contest participants are spread in social networks.

The winners will be determined in the following categories: Best artist, Best vocalist, Best pop singer, Best pop band, Best model, Best pianist, Best violinist, Best children's choir, Best dancer, Best dance ensemble, Best actor, Best chess player, Best kickboxer, Best clarinetist, "Best Young Journalist, etc. The gala evening will be held at Nizami Cinema Center on June 1.

Here are the posters of nominees and video material from last year's competition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz