The logo of the 4th Booktrailer Festival has been revealed.

The festival will be hosted by honored cultural worker Leyla Guliyeva who was the host of the gala evening last year, Trend Life reported.

Booktrailers are short videos that promote a book or an author, providing a good illustration of the book content. Book trailers are a form of advertising for a book. They are tools to pique interest in the modern books and classic literature and raise their popularity.

The festival is timed to the World Book Day or World Book and Copyright Day held annually on April 23.

The project aims at promoting books, supporting and developing creative forms of reading, searching talented young people in cinematography and promoting booktrailers as a part of art and business.

Booktrailer Festival was successfully held in 2016 for the first time in the country, Trend Life reported.

The first place will get a prize in the amount of 1,000 manats ($589), while the winners of the second and third places 800 manats ($471) and 500 manats ($294), respectively.

