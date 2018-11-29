By Laman Ismayilova

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People’s Writer Anar met with students in Shabran.

The meeting held as part of the project "Voluntary Reading" co-organized by Regional Development Public Association of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Baku Book Center, Trend Life reported.

The event took place in Shabran Cultural Center.

The project, which involves high school students aims to expand reading skills among schoolchildren and to contribute to the effective organization of out-of-school reading.

Greeting the participants of the event, the People's Writer Anar spoke about the significance of the meeting with schoolchildren. The Chairman of the Writers' Union stressed a great interest in literature in country's regions. Then the national writer answered the students' various questions related to literature.

The meeting, which aroused great interest among students, discussed the novel "Ağ qoç, qara qoç" (White ram, black ram).

The work by Anar, who is one of the prominent representatives of modern Azerbaijani literature, occupies one of the most significant places among the novels published in recent years.

Written on a socio-political theme and consisting of two parts, the novel is called "utopian and anti-utopian fairy tales."

At the meeting, the authors of the interesting questions were presented with gifts.

National writer presented the students his books with autographs.

The event held in Shabran is the first meeting organized in the regions within the framework of the project.

The project is planned to be implemented in other regions of the country.

Eminent novelist and playwright Anar has greatly contributed to the national literature by adding a number of brilliant works to the word treasury.

His style of connecting the national culture with East and West cultures in an inner world so naturally and organically is really impressive.

An important part of his talent is manifested in the story “The Last Night of the Outgoing Year” which was subsequently filmed. He participated at a shooting as a screenwriter. At the age of 23, he could clearly convey the melancholy of a single mother.

Anar created a character of an old-age mother who really sacrificed her life to protect her hearth and family.

Writing his first works at the age of 14, Anar read them to his parents. Anar’s father was strongly against the "philological dream" of his son. Rasul Rza believed that educations like engineering or medical are more important. He considered writing just as a hobby, which you may be engaged in after gaining a prestigious profession.

Anar's strong loyalty to his talent soon made his parents to give up and finally support him.

22-year-old Anar succeeded to publish his first two stories -- “The Last Night of the Outgoing year” and “In Anticipation of the holiday” -- in Azerbaijan magazine in 1960.

Anar’s plays were staged in all Azerbaijani theaters. More than 60 books were translated into foreign languages and were published outside of the country. Anar, who is the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers Union is the writer of the scripts of 15 feature films. He directed three of them himself. He also made more than 10 documentaries and television movies.

