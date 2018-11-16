By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Hyperrealistic Sculpture. Almost Alive" will open at Heydar Aliyev Center on November 29.

The art event will bring together talented artists from the U.S., Australia, Canada, Macedonia, France and other countries, Trend Life reported.

The exhibition will feature works by Duane Henson, Daniel Firman, Carol A. Feuermann, Jamie Salmon, George Seagal, Keith Edmeier, Sam Jinx, Mark Siyan, Zarko Bashesky, Patricia Piccini, Tony Matelli, Mela Ramos, Matilda ter Hein, Thomas, Thomas, Mrs Ramos, Matilda ter Hein, Thomas, Thomas, Thasin, Thomas Patcini Robert Graham and Allen Jones.

The hyper-realistic sculpture that appeared in the 1960s began to develop in the 1970s.

George Seagal and Dwayne Henson, who were the first creators of hyper-realistic sculptures, created to the maximum extent realistic, not differing from the prototype of the work.

In general, samples of hyper-realistic sculpture can be easily confused with real people, real objects. The artists brilliantly depicted the human body, wrinkles, hair and other details.

The exhibition consists of five sections. Art lovers have a chance to enjoy monochrome sculptures, works reflecting different parts of the body and much more.

The exhibition "Hyperrealistic Sculpture. Almost Alive" has already been demonstrated in Spain, Mexico, Denmark, Australia, the Netherlands and Germany.

The exhibition will be open at the Heydar Aliyev Center until March 10, 2019.

---

