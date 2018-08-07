By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan invites you to join "Start" art project.

The theme of the exhibition is free. The minimum size of paintings should be 50x70 centimeters.

Artists who wants to join the exhibition can send photos of their works and provide personal information (same, surname) and contacts to the email address sergi@artscouncil.az until August 31, 2018.

"Start" project aims to reveal the creative potential of the youth people, support and promotion of young artists.

The exhibition, which is scheduled for September of this year, will be held with the support of the the State Historical and Architectural Reserve Icherisheher, NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan, Youth Network (Gənclər Şəbəkəsi) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

---

