One of the major music events in Azerbaijan, the International Music Festival "ZHARA 2018 came to an end.

The long-awaited summer event took place in the Sea Breeze recreation center on July 26-29.

More than 120 artists, including Grigoriy Leps, Philip Kirkorov, Vakhtang Kikabidze, Nikolai Baskov, Alessandro Safina, Steven Seagal, Gluck'oZa, Kristina Orbakaite, Ani Lorak, Vera Brezhneva, In-Grid, Albina Dzhanabaeva, Alexander Marshal, Sergey Lazarev, Svetlana Loboda, Slava, Vera Brezhneva, Lolita, Timur Rodriguez, Aygun Kazimova, Dominik Joker, Intars Busulis, DJ Shock, A Studio, DoReDoS, Degrees, Time and Glass, Pizza, MBAND, VIA Gra, Denis Klaver, Feduk, L'One, Monatik, and others performed at the festival.

Creative evenings of Valery Meladze and Lubov Uspenskaya were held the final day of the festival, on July 29.

The festival was held with the participation of the most popular pop stars and talented young performers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Ukraine, Italy, the U.S., Kazakhstan, Moldova and other countries

All four days passed at a full house, pop starts shone on the red carpet, performed their greatest hits and surprised music fans with vivid stage productions.

Tens thousands of spectators became guests of the festival and millions more viewers will be able to see the festival on Russian Channel One and Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).

In addition, jubilee evenings of Leonid Agutin, Vladimir Presnyakov and Valeriya, a concert of Russian rock band "Leningrad" were also held as part of the festival.

The shooting of film "Once upon a time in Zhara" has already been launched. One of the 58 performers featured in the film is Steven Seagal.

A large open-air disco was held in Heydar Aliyev Center on July 28 as part of international music festival "Zhara-2018". More than 35,000 spectators gathered at the disco.

Among the honored guests were the Press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, and President of Crocus Group Araz Agalarov.

Organizers of the festival People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov have done a huge amount of work to present music lovers such a spectacular event.

According to the organizers, culture and music bring people together, spread peace and love among people. Joint cultural projects and the development of mutual relations help to make the peoples better know each other. It should be noted that the festival attracted attention in many countries.

The festival was visited by a huge number of guests from other countries, which was a great opportunity to promote Azerbaijan, its history, architecture, culture, traditions, national cuisine, nature, hospitality.

