By Laman Ismayilova

A restoration of Sheikh Dursun mausoleum, a historic tomb located in north-east of Agsu in Azerbaijan, has already started.

The restoration work began on July 23 as part of the project "Sheikh Dursun Mausoleum: Conservation, Culture and Society" with the participation of the Public Association "Miras" and the international youth association YOKOKU.

Lectures by experts from universities of Romana Albini and Laura Rivaroli, expert Andrea Makkia and doctors of historical sciences Fariza Khalili and Habiba Aliyeva were delivered.

Restoration work in the mausoleum will continue in August. The work is carried out with the consent and with the organizational support of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.

This eight-sided pyramid built of white stone is a wonderful handicraft monument. The width of each side is 1,6 meters and its height is 3 meters.

The top of the monument is also in the shape of eight-sided prism.

The entrance of the tomb consists of three whole hewn stones: two side portals and the upper part of the entrance is built of white stones. The top part of the monument is covered with cone-shaped arch.

There is an inscription on the tomb which consists of two lines. According to these writings, Ahmed Padar's son Sheikh Dursun, who died in 1399 is buried inside of the mausoleum.

Persons buried in the famous "Seven domes" in Kalakhana village of Shamakhi region are from his 32 generations. There is writing in the fund of Russian orientalist academic B.Domun about the sheikhs of Shamakhi: "Sheyx Dursun’s generation is from Shirvan, from Khanchobani region. He is from Padar kin. Sheikh Dursun ibn Ehmed Padar was an honorable person; his children were buried in the west side of Kalakhana inside of seven famous domes".

Sheikh-Dursun mausoleum is an architectural monument of history and culture of national importance.

Agsu boasts some of the most beautiful nature and ancient monuments.

According to some sources Agsu city was founded by Nadir Shah, in 1735. The remainders of that city ("Ruined city") is situated in the south of Agsu. The name of the city is derived from "Agsuchay" which flow through the city.

The statues of ram built in the Middle Ages bring the great interest of historians and travelers. The figures of ram on the graves are observed in Padar and Mustafa villages.

The early information about stone ram figures comes from the foreign travelers who visited Azerbaijan in the 18th-19th centuries.

In ancient times, ram was the symbol of abundance, victory and strength. These statues are related to the Middle Ages historical Azerbaijani governments Aggoyunlu and Garagoyunlu.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz