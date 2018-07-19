By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is interested in implementing new projects in the field of culture with Ukraine and is ready to support it. Tourism and Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, who is on a visit to Kiev, made the statement at the meeting with Ukrainian Culture Minister Yevhen Nyshchuk.

Garayev said that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in cultural, humanitarian and other spheres is developing.

The minister said that during the year, Azerbaijan and Ukraine implement dozens of projects in the field of culture. The number of cultural projects may be increased.

Yevgeny Nishuk expressed his satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between the two countries.

"Azerbaijan is implementing many successful projects in the field of culture. We are learning from this experience and are ready to implement joint projects, "he added.

Within the visit a park named after the world-famous opera and pop singer of Azerbaijan Muslum Magomayev solemnly opened in Kiev on July 18.

The opening ceremony was attended by the two ministers, the Deputy Chairman of the KSCA Alexander Spasibko, artists from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and others.

“This is a great day for the cultures of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, because one more symbol of mutual respect for each other's cultures opens. A monument to the musician with a capital letter Muslim Magomayev is opening in one of the most remarkable corners of Ukraine", Garayev said.

In his speech, Spasibko stressed that Kiev and Baku are sister cities since 1997.

“I am convinced that the public garden named after Muslim Magomayev will be an invaluable gift for Kyivans and visitors of the city - millions of fans of the talent of the legendary singer and composer,” he said.

Almost a hundred people gathered to honor the memory of an outstanding musician.

A gala concert with the participation of artists from Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other CIS countries was held as part of the event.

Muslim Magomayev, dubbed the "King of Songs" and the "Soviet Sinatra" achieved iconic status in Russia and the post-Soviet countries, including his native Azerbaijan.

His vocal talent and charisma won the hearts and minds of audiences around the world.

A very important stage in mastering his vocal skills even further was his training in the "La Scala" Opera Theater in Milan. Muslim's stay in Italy – a country of innumerable art treasures and the home of belcanto – in the 1960s did benefit not only for his singing, but also affected his inner world.

He remained among the main supporters of the Italian school of singing throughout his life. Magomayev splendidly sang the leading arias of Figaro, Scarpia, Mephisto, Onegin.

The "Soviet Sinatra" Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer died of a heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008 and was laid to rest in Baku.

