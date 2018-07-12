By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov and Russian opera star Anna Netrebko will take part in the official opening of the concert hall "Zaryadye" in Moscow.

The concert program will be presented on September 8. The opera stars will be accompanied by the Mariinsky Theater Orchestra.

The event will be broadcast on Russian TV channels and on the Internet.

This year Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, she took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

She was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Russian opera star was identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' for 2008.

Yusif Eyvazov received his musical education at the Baku Academy of Music. In 1997, he moved to Italy and continued his studies there. He performed as Canio in Los Angeles Opera’s production of Pagliacci conducted by Plácido Domingo, made his first appearances at the Metropolitan Opera and the Wiener Staatsoper singing Calaf in Turandot, and debuted at both the Paris Opera and at the Staatsoper Berlin as Manrico in Il Trovatore.

He was awarded the Grand Prix of the International Opera Competition in Milan in 2008. Later Elchin won the VI International Vocalists' Bulbul Award in Baku in 2012. His name is included in the book "The best tenor of the world".

Eyvazov married to Anna in 2015.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova