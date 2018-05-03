The gala night of III Booktrailer Festival supported by Azercell Telecom as a partner, was held on May 2, 2018. The event announced the winners of the festival, which was followed by the award ceremony.

Tural Karimov took the 1st place with a trailer on the plays of People’s Writer Anar. The second place was shared by Firdovsi Nabiyev and Javid Nuriyev with their booktrailers “Şahid” and “Ikimizin hekayəsi”, respectively, “Almafobiya” by Sardar Taghiyev, “Can nənə bir nağıl de” by Binyamin Sailov and “Bulud bağçaları” by Eynulla Aghadadashov became the third place winners.