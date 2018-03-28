By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery will host the next literary evening on March 30. The event is organized as part of the project "Söz" (Word), Trend Life reported.

The evening is timed to the work of young and talented poets, finalists of the TV contest "People's Poet" Mehman Rasulov and Firdovsi Rasul.

The project is important in order to promote Azerbaijani culture and find new talented writers.

It is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The literary project is headed by poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

The event starts at 19.00.

