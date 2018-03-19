By Laman Ismayilova

Golden Kids Awards 2018 starts in Baku. The contest, honoring the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic will bring together children aged between 3 and 15, Trend Life reported.

The winners will be determined in the following categories: Best Artist, Best Vocalist, Best Pop Artist, Best Pop Group, Best Model, Best Pianist, Best Violinist, Best Choir, Best Dancer, Best Dance Ensemble, Best Actor, Best Leader, Best Chess Player, Best Athlete, and Best Gymnast.

Three nominees of the contest will be determined by secret ballot of jury members. Their posters will be distributed in social networks and the media during April-May.

The awarding ceremony and gala evening will be held at the Nizami Cinema Center on June 1- International Children's Day.

To participate in the contest, send CV, photo and video to azerbaijankidsawards@gmail.com

Media partners of the event are Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az, Azernews.az

