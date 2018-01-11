By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum invites you to enjoy the unique exhibition "Silk Treasures - Azerbaijan Embroideries of the 16th-18th centuries".

With the support of Germany’s Goethe Institute, Open Doors days will be held at the museum on January 13-14.

Residents and guests of the capital have an opportunity to get acquainted with the cultural treasury of national culture, stored in the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Museum of Islamic Art in Berlin, as well as in private European and Azerbaijani collections.

Visitors can also enjoy encoded melodies in the patterns of embroidery by turning the punch card music box, designed by the Hungarian designer Janet Jirmai.

Entrance is free.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum is a treasure house that preserves national moral values and cultural heritage. The museum holds more than 17,000 artistic exhibits, which have a rich history. The Art department was separated from the Azerbaijan State Museum in 1936 and organized as an independent museum by decision of the Council of People's Commissars.

In 2006 thorough restoration work was carried out to the building and in 2009 a new exhibition was opened.

In 2011 the museum was declared to be of first National and then European Museum Standard (EUMS), meeting international standards and criteria, as appropriate for a museum and implying high quality museum services and professional experience.

This was by unanimous decision of the Council of Directors of the European Economic Chamber of Trade, Commerce and Industry – EEIG - located in Brussels.

