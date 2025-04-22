Azernews.Az

Edible oil and margarine production sees strong growth in Q1

22 April 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan produced 11,206.4 tons of liquid vegetable oils, marking a 2.9% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

