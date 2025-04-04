Azernews.Az

Friday April 4 2025

Azerbaijan sees 26.2% drop in fast money transfers

4 April 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees 26.2% drop in fast money transfers
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In February of this year, banks in Azerbaijan received 111.8 million manats through fast money transfer systems, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more