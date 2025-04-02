Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan notes growth in business lending

2 April 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)
As of the end of February this year, the volume of loans granted to large business entities in Azerbaijan amounted to ₼ 8.3 billion ($4.9 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

