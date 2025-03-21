Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade volume sees increase in early 2025
In addition, Azerbaijan exported $7.4 million worth of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Türkiye in the first two months of this year. This marked a substantial decline of $28.6 million, or 79.4 percent, in value, and a decrease of 53,300 tons, or 78.3 percent, in volume, compared to the same period in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!