Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 18 2025

Oil transport slips in early 2025, BTC pipeline accounts for majority of export

18 March 2025 18:38 (UTC+04:00)
Oil transport slips in early 2025, BTC pipeline accounts for majority of export
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In January and February 2025, Azerbaijan transported 6.05 million tons of oil through its main oil pipelines, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more