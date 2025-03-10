Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan sees huge growth in bank transfers

10 March 2025
Azerbaijan sees huge growth in bank transfers
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In 2024, bank transfers from Azerbaijan's current accounts reached 694.7 million transactions, totaling 456.8 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's annual "Digital Payments Review." This surge not only underscores the increasing trust in digital platforms but also signals a robust future for digital banking in the country

