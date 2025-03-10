Azerbaijan sees huge growth in bank transfers
In 2024, bank transfers from Azerbaijan's current accounts reached 694.7 million transactions, totaling 456.8 billion manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's annual "Digital Payments Review." This surge not only underscores the increasing trust in digital platforms but also signals a robust future for digital banking in the country
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!