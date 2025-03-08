Azernews.Az

Saturday March 8 2025

Global markets mixed as all eyes turn to Fed Chair Powell’s statements

8 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)
Global markets mixed as all eyes turn to Fed Chair Powell’s statements

Global markets were mixed on Thursday as the inflation-recession dilemma persists worldwide. The US tariffs on its major trading partners are fueling uncertainty over economic policies, prompting investors to be cautious, while all eyes turn to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements at the Monetary Policy Forum, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more