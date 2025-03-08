Global markets mixed as all eyes turn to Fed Chair Powell’s statements

8 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Global markets were mixed on Thursday as the inflation-recession dilemma persists worldwide. The US tariffs on its major trading partners are fueling uncertainty over economic policies, prompting investors to be cautious, while all eyes turn to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements at the Monetary Policy Forum, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!