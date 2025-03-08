Azernews.Az

Saturday March 8 2025

Pakistan's weekly inflation sees first year-on-year decline in nearly seven years

8 March 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistan's weekly inflation sees first year-on-year decline in nearly seven years

Analysts attributed the decline in inflation to improved supply chains, stable fuel prices and government interventions in key sectors, which offered relief to consumers amid economic challenges.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more