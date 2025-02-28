SOCAR, Somalia discuss energy cooperation and education opportunities

28 February 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Somalia's Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Dahir Shire Mohamed, to discuss potential cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

According to SOCAR, the meeting highlighted the importance of high-level discussions held on February 12 between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, which have laid the groundwork for expanding bilateral ties, including in energy.

The talks also explored opportunities for Somali students to study at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to strengthen human capital in Somalia's oil and gas sector. Additionally, the possibility of training programs for Somali specialists to enhance their expertise in the field was discussed.

The meeting covered potential collaboration in energy exploration, trading, and other areas of mutual interest.