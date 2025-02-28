SOCAR, Somalia discuss energy cooperation and education opportunities
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Somalia's Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources, Dahir Shire Mohamed, to discuss potential cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.
According to SOCAR, the meeting highlighted the importance of high-level discussions held on February 12 between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, which have laid the groundwork for expanding bilateral ties, including in energy.
The talks also explored opportunities for Somali students to study at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to strengthen human capital in Somalia's oil and gas sector. Additionally, the possibility of training programs for Somali specialists to enhance their expertise in the field was discussed.
The meeting covered potential collaboration in energy exploration, trading, and other areas of mutual interest.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!