Growth in non-oil and gas sector revenues continues in Azerbaijan

18 February 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

In January 2025, tax revenues in Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector saw a significant increase, reaching 1 billion 378.2 million manats, marking an 11.6 percent growth compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports. According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, total tax revenues amounted to over 2.25 billion manats, with 61 percent of this coming from the non-oil and gas sector, reinforcing its growing role in the national economy. The oil and gas sector accounted for the remaining 39 percent of tax revenues.

