Association head highlights challenges in Azerbaijan's insurance market to be addressed

14 February 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Jabbarova noted the dynamic growth of the Azerbaijani insurance market in recent years but acknowledged that new challenges and opportunities must be addressed. She highlighted the significance of the “Strategy for the Development of the Financial Sector in 2024-2026” approved by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, which will play a crucial role in advancing the insurance sector. Collaboration with other financial market participants, including banks, investment institutions, and technology companies, will further enhance the sector’s potential.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.