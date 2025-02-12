Azerbaijan and UAE hold 3rd round of political consultations in Abu Dhabi

12 February 2025 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

The third political consultation meeting between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates took place in Abu Dhabi on February 11, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The consultations were chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev from Azerbaijan and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ms. Lana Zaki Nusseibeh from the UAE.

During the meeting, a broad exchange of views occurred on the current state of bilateral political, economic, energy, and humanitarian relations, as well as their future prospects. Opportunities for expanding mutual cooperation in multilateral formats, especially within international organizations like the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement, were discussed. Mutual coordination within the framework of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was highly valued.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The UAE delegation was informed about the current post-conflict situation and peace process in the region, including the ongoing reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, landmine clearance, and the return of displaced citizens.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Rafiyev toured the TRENDS Research and Consulting Center in the UAE. Mohamed Salem Al-Salemi, Head of the Center’s Research Department, and was provided detailed insights into the center's activities. The development of cooperation between the center and relevant research institutions in Azerbaijan was discussed.

At the meeting with the Center's leadership and researchers, Yalchin Rafiyev shared Azerbaijan's foreign policy, its stance on regional and international developments, and the future prospects for Azerbaijan-UAE cooperation.