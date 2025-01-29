Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business forum focuses on enhancing economic cooperation

29 January 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan business forum discussed strengthening economic unity between the countries and increasing the effectiveness of business partnerships.

Azernews reports that this was shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's official X account.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the issue during his speech at the 2nd trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Uzbek foreign affairs, economy/trade, and transport ministers.

He noted that we are in a period when the international system cannot ensure justice, peace, and stability.

"We are going through a difficult time as global problems increase. At the same time, as the Turkic world, while continuing our solidarity, we are also working to solve existing problems. We strive for peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the minister added.