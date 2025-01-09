Azerbaijan plans to install electronic scales on highways

9 January 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

So far, 6 electronic scales have been installed at 4 locations along highways in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The installation of electronic scales using new technology is being carried out in two stages. In the first stage, 17 scales will be installed at 11 locations; in the second stage, 34 scales at 20 locations; and a total of 51 scales at 31 locations.

It was reported that the installation of 6 scales at 4 locations in the first stage has been completed. An additional 11 scales at 7 locations are expected to be operational soon:

- At kilometer 44.6 of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, installation on the right side has been completed, and the station is operational.

- At kilometer 65.1 of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, installation on the left side has been completed, and the station is operational.

- At kilometer 129 of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, installation on both sides has been completed, and the station is operational.

- At kilometer 47.9 of the M-2 Baku-Alat-Kazakh-Georgia state border highway, installation on both sides has been completed, and the station is operational.

- At kilometer 11.3 of the M-3 Alat-Astara-Iran state border highway, installation on both sides has been completed, and the station is expected to be operational by the end of January.

- At kilometer 244.2 of the M-3 Baku-Alat-Kazakh-Georgia state border highway, installation on the left side is ongoing, with the station expected to open by the end of January.

- At kilometer 55.3 of the M-4 Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, installation on both sides is ongoing.

- At kilometer 264 of the M-4 Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway, installation on the left side has been completed, with the station expected to open by the end of January.

- At kilometer 44.9 of the M-5 Yevlakh-Zagatala-Georgia highway, installation on the right side has been completed, and the station is expected to open by the end of January.

- At kilometer 91.6 of the M-6 Hajigabul-Bahramtep-Minjivan highway, installation on both sides is ongoing, with the station expected to open by the end of January.

- At kilometer 21.4 of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha (Zafar road) highway, installation on both sides is ongoing, with the station expected to open by the end of January.

In the second stage, 34 scales will be installed at 20 locations, with the full project scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Preparations for the second stage have already begun, and work has started on the 451.2 km of the M-2 Baku-Alat-Kazakh-Georgia state border highway, where repairs are underway for the installation of equipment on both sides.

A Monitoring Center has been established to collect data, and work has been completed to ensure data transfer to the Ministry of Internal Affairs' electronic database. This system aims to detect administrative violations caused by heavy or oversized vehicles using the electronic scales and make automated decisions.